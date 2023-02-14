IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara on verge of massive achievement, will join Sachin and Kohli in 'THIS' elite list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara is on the verge of making history

IND vs AUS: The much-awaited IND vs AUS series aka the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway and India are already 1-0 up in the series. Rohit Sharma and co. were absolutely spot-on with their game and Australia never looked in contention to win the match. India are the defending champions of the coveted trophy and it looks as if they will not have any difficulty in retaining their title for the third consecutive time. The next match will be played in Delhi and Australia will try their best to level the series.

The second Test match will be a special occasion for Indian stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara. The Border-Gacvaskar Trophy and Cheteshwar Pujara is a beautiful love affair and it is all set to intensify when he walks onto the field to take on the Aussies. The right-handed batter will be the 13th player to represent India in 13 Test matches. This is an achievement in itself and Pujara will want to make it count. The Australians especially haven't been that fond of Pujara as he is completely old school and believes in grinding the opposition bowlers hard. India's famous victory at the Gabba is often credited to Rishabh Pant, but Pujara is the unsung hero of that chase. Pujara endured many body blows but held one end while Pant and Gill worked their magic at the other end.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan is in awe of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's 'PATHAAN' moves, has special request

Indian players with 100 or more Test matches

Sachin Tendulkar: 200 Tests

200 Tests Rahul Dravid: 163 Tests

163 Tests VVS Laxman: 134 Tests

134 Tests Anil Kumble: 132 Tests

132 Tests Kapil Dev: 131 Tests

131 Tests Sunil Gavaskar: 125 Tests

125 Tests Dilip Vengsarkar: 116 Tests

116 Tests Sourav Ganguly: 113 Tests

113 Tests Ishant Sharma: 104 Tests

104 Tests Virat Kohli: 105 Tests

105 Tests Harbhajan Singh: 103 Tests

103 Tests Virender Sehwag: 103 Tests

ALSO READ | Sophie Devine comes down heavily on her team after South Africa defeat New Zealand

Pujara made his Test debut for Indian on October 9, 2010, against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. Pujara has also played 5 ODI matches for India but as far as the Test format is concerned, he is nothing else than a stalwart. Till this point in time, Pujara has played 169 innings in 99 matches and has scored 7021 runs. With an average of 44.16 in the longest format of the game, Pujara has scored 19 centuries, 3 double hundreds, and 34 fifties.

Latest Cricket News