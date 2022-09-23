IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: From weather to pitch report - Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium | File Photo

Come the 2nd T20I, the men in blue would like to get their bowling plans in line.

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the 2nd match of the three-match T20 series on Friday.

India suffered a disheartening loss in the first T20 after putting on a mammoth total of 208 in the first innings. Come the 2nd T20I, the men in blue would like to get their bowling plans in line.

But before we deep dive into all the action, here is how the weather looks today in Nagpur. According to Accuweather, there is no rain predicted between 7 PM to 11 PM, but the weather will remain cloudy throughout the match, and it can have a difference in the result of the match.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur: Stats

Basic Stats

Total matches: 11

Matches won batting first: 8

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 151

Average 2nd Inns scores: 128

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 215/5by SL vs IND

Lowest total recorded: 79/10 by IND vs NZ

Highest score chased: 123/7 by WI vs RSA

Lowest score defended: 123/7 by AFG vs WI

Pitch Report

The pitch in Nagpur is generally good to bat on, but don't expect scores in the range of 180-200 or above. It will be more of a 150-160 kind of pitch with some help for the spinners.

Historically, the pitch also slows down as the game progresses, making it slightly difficult to handle the spinners.

