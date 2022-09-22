IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma and co. in rough spot, men in blue searching for intent | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, series preview

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: The Rohit Sharma-led team India was touted as one of the favorites in the ongoing T20I series that is being played. The Indian team has always been a tough side to beat in their home conditions, but world champions Australia looked in no trouble at any given point in time, as they chased down a mammoth 209 against the men in blue at Mohali. At this very moment, things look pretty bleak for the Indian outfit and they will have to toil hard to stay alive in the series.

Former legend of the game Sunil Gavaskar has been heavily critical about India's death bowling concern, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Rohit Sharma-led team India crashed out of Asia Cup owing to their bowling-related issues. Bhuvneshawar Kumar at the moment looks far from his best and Jasprit Bumrah's fitness is still a cause of concern for the Indian team management. Rahul Dravid and co. as of now are still in denial about Bumrah's fitness and it will be interesting to see if the spearhead makes it to the final playing XI of the Nagpur T20I. It is not just the bowling that has led India down. The men in blue had a very poor outing in the field as they dropped three catches in the first T20I at Mohali. Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will want to rectify that before they head into the do-or-die game of the series.

ALSO READ | Conjecture around Bumrah's fitness continues, India looks to address death bowling woes

On the other hand, there is team Australia which is playing without the likes of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis. In the absence of David Warner, who has been rested by Cricket Australia, Cameron Green opened with skipper Aaron Finch. Green put up one stellar show which was followed by Matthew Wade's last-minute heroics that sealed the game for Australia. The men in yellow led by Aaron finch now head to Nagpur with their eyes set on a series victory. If Australia manages to win this T20I, they will have an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Team India as of now has loads of problems at their disposal and they will have to toil hard if they are to push force matters into a series decider.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Latest Cricket News