IND vs AUS 2023: Threats India need to tackle well in their Border-Gavaskar Trophy defence

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia's players India need to tackle well

IND vs AUS 2023: Two World giants, two nations with a rich cricket history, India and Australia will clash against each other in a high-profile Test series in India. The Men in Blue, who are the No.2 team in the world will lock horns against the No.1 team Australia. India are the holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a name which is given to the series in honour of legendary players Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar. The stage is set for the first Test in Nagpur and as the two collide, fireworks are very much expected.

Meanwhile, both teams will not find it easy against each other as there are world-class players in their squads. India will need to handle some threats on the opposition side that can well trouble them and dent their chances of retaining the coveted trophy.

Image Source : GETTYPat Cummins leads Australia against India

Challenges ahead of India

1. Nathan Lyon- Probably the biggest threat ahead of India in the series is Nathan Lyon. The Australian off-spinner is one of the finest finger spinners in the history of the game. Lyon is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket with 460 scalps in 115 matches. He was the star with the ball in the 2016-17 series as he took 19 wickets (joint most for Australia). Interestingly, he is the joint most successful bowler against Virat Kohli. Both, James Anderson and Lyon have had Kohli 7 times in Test cricket.

2. Pat Cummins- Australian captain Pat Cummins is the leader of the attack. He is a highly disciplined bowler with accurate line and lengths to trouble the batters. Cummins has 214 wickets in Test cricket. Cummins has the great ability to perform on the flattest of the wickets. Cummins also enjoys a good run against Kohli. He has got the former Indian captain out for 5 times in Tests. Cummins took 8 wickets in just 2 matches in 2016-17 including a four-wicket haul.

3. Steve Smith- Former Australian captain Steve Smith is a batter to watch out for. He is one of the biggest pillars of the Australian batting and has a great record against India. He is the second-highest run-scorer among active players in an India vs Australia Test series. Smith has smashed 1742 runs in 14 matches vs India at an average of 72.58. He has scored 8 centuries and 5 half tons against the Men in Blue. Smith is a fine player of spin too. He has scored 3482 runs against spinners at an average of 61.08.

4. Marnus Labuschagne- The World No.1 Test batter Labuschagne will play his first Test match in Indian conditions. A good player of both spin and fast, Labuschagne has taken Smith's limelight to some good extent. He has smashed over 3000 runs in just 33 matches at an average of 59.43. Against spin, Labuschagne has hit 1182 runs at an average of 65.66. He was on fire at his home against West Indies where he scored one double hundred and two hundred back to back.

5. Cameron Green- Though Cameron Green is not completely fit and is unlikely to bowl even if he plays the first match, he has the weapons to trouble India with the bat. Green has improved as a batter and a bowler. He has performed well in the middle order and is a handy bowler too. Green took a five-wicket haul against South Africa in the Melbourne Test. He is touring India for the first time for a Test series and will look to make a mark.

Latest Cricket News