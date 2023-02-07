IND vs AUS 2023: Australia's key player highly doubtful for series opener, Steve Smith provides major update

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia will face India on February 9

IND vs AUS 2023: Australian Cricket team eyes a historic win against India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussie team, who are world dominants are yet to win a Test series in India since 2004-05. The current pack of players are as strong as ever, however, Pat Cummins' side is facing injury issues. In the latest update on the visiting team, batter Steve Smith has provided a major update on a key player.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur, Smith said that Cameron Green's availability is under the clouds. "I don't think Green is (going to play). I don't think he's even faced fast bowlers so far. So I dare say he won't be playing but who knows? I'm not completely sure. We'll wait and see. But it's unlikely, I think, Smith said to the media in Nagpur.

Image Source : GETTYCameron Green got injured during Australia vs South Africa Test series

Cameron Green got hurt on his finger during a Test match against South Africa at home. He was rested from the final Test in Sydney before travelling to India. Notably, Australia's head Andrew McDonald recently stated that Green is making 'significant steps' in recovery and hinted that he might feature as a pure batter in the first Test. However, Green has also jarred his finger during training in Bengaluru and the team looks to be cautioned on him. He didi not bat during the team's first training session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and did some fitness work and light bowling.

Meanwhile, Smith also opened on the surface of the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, saying that the pitch looks dry at the moment. "It's pretty dry (at the moment). Particularly one side that I think will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner spinning it back into our left-handers. There's an area there that's quite dry. Other than that, I can't really get a good gauge on it," the batter said.

"I don't think there will be a heap of bounce on the surface. I think for the seamers it will be quite skiddy and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game proceeds. The cracks felt quite loose. We'll wait and see when we get out there," he added.

