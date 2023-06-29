Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Sean Williams hits another century as Zimbabwe survive late scare against Oman

Sean Williams recorded his third hundred in the last four games to help Zimbabwe secure a thrilling 14-run win against Oman.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2023 21:30 IST
Sean Willims scored 142 off 103 against Oman
Zimbabwe pulled off a thrilling 14-run win against Oman in the opening fixture of the Super Six round of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, June 29. The veteran all-rounder Sean Williams recorded his third hundred in World Cup Qualifier as Zimbabwe denied Oman a late comeback at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club.

After forcing to bat first, Sean Williams continued his red-hot form in the qualifiers to give Zimbabwe a flying start. Captain Craig Ervine returned to open an innings but managed to score just 21 runs before getting caught out on Fayyaz Butt's delivery. Wickekeepe batter Joylord Gumbie and Wesley Madhevere also failed to score big knocks despite producing a good start.

But in-form Williams and Sikandar Raza produced a 102-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep Zimbabwe on track for a big total. Raza scored 42 off 49 while Williams top-scored with 142 off 103 with the help of 14 fours and three sixes. Pacer Luke Jongwe smashed 43* off 28 as Zimbabwe scored a total of 332/7. Pacer Fayyaz Butt took four wickets, including valuable wickets on Williams and Raza, for Oman.

While chasing a mammoth target, India-born opener Kashyap Prajapati recorded his maiden international hundred to keep Oman's hopes for a successful chase alive. He scored 103 off 97 and Aqib Ilyas and Ayaan Khan added crucial knocks to keep the game balanced till the end.

But Zimbabwe managed to defend 39 runs in the last 18 balls with in-form pacers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani taking three wickets each. Chatara dismissed Zeeshan Maqsood on the innings' last ball to guide Zimbabwe to a deserving 14-run win. With a win, Zimbabwe topped the Super Six round table with six points and now need only two points to secure a spot in the ICC World Cup in India.

