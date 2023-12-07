ICC unveils logo for ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup Trophy

International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the logo for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Men's and Women's cricket next year. While the men's event is set to take place from June 4 to June 30, 2024 in the West Indies and USA, Women's T20 World Cup will happen in Bangladesh. While the dates and schedule are yet to be officially announced, the ICC seems to have started the preparation for both mega events now with the unveiling of the logo.

The new logo, according to ICC, captures the inherent drama the shortest forma brings with it. It also showcases the relentless energy in T20 cricket even as the new brand identity incorporates textures and patterns inspired by host country. Explaining the creativity of new logo, ICC said, "The logo, a creative fusion of bat, ball, and energy, symbolises the core elements of T20I cricket. The T20 lettering dynamically transforms into a swinging bat, encapsulated within a dynamic ball. The strike graphic within the ball mirrors the unique atmosphere and electric energy experienced in T20Is, with the zig-zag pattern alluding to rising excitement and heart-pounding moments,"

Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager - Marketing and Communications, stated that the World Cup in the shortest format provides thrilling action in the middle and also informed the fans that they can now register their interest to receive all the updates related to the World Cup. "The ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups promise to deliver an electrifying and edge-of-your-seat experience to cricket fans globally, and we hope the new visual identity reflects that vision and energy. The incorporation of the distinctive patterns in the brand will provide hosts with a unique element across the event’s look and feel.

"We have an exciting six months ahead of us building up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and fans can now register their interest to receive World Cup information and ticket news," Furlong said.

