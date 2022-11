Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC U19 World Cup: Sri Lanka to host 2024 U-19 World Cup, Namibia & Nepal also part of roster

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the list for the upcoming U-19 events as Sri Lanka will play host to the 2024 U-19 World Cup for men. The roster also has allocations for associate nations Namibia and Nepal who will also host the U-19 tournaments, after ICC made the announcement public for the 2024 to 2027 cycle on Sunday with the Men’s T20 World Cup set to take place in Melbourne.

Zimbabwe and Namibia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Bangladesh and Nepal are also set to host ICC U19 events between 2024 and 2027, after the ICC Board approved the plans. The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Sri Lanka while the 2026 edition will be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will be held in Malaysia and Thailand, and the 2027 event will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.

Cricket World Cup qualification pathways

The qualification pathway for the 14-team ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 was also confirmed with 10 teams set to gain automatic qualification. These 10 teams will include South Africa and Zimbabwe as Full Member hosts, and the next eight highest-ranked teams on the ICC MRF Tyres ODI Rankings on a date to be confirmed.

The remaining four teams will qualify through the ICC CWC Global Qualifier series. The qualification pathway for the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was also approved.

Eight teams will automatically qualify for the event, including the top three teams from each group at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the host Bangladesh (if not in the top three of Group 1) and the next highest ranked teams on the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Rankings on 27 February 2023. The remaining two teams will be identified through the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

The host countries for each event were selected through a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

