ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: BCCI announces India's squad

BCCI has announced India's squad for the Under-19 World Cup, slated to take place in West Indies from January 14 to February 5. Delhi batsman Yash Dhull will be leading India in the marquee event.

Four-time winners India are clubbed with South Africa, Ireland and Uganda in Group B.

Dhull's appointment was on expected lines as he was also named captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, to be held in the UAE from December 23. Dhull will have Andhra's SK Rasheed as his deputy for the premier tournament in the Caribbean.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries," the BCCI said in a press release.

The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy across 48 matches. India are the most successful team having won the title four times -- 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand. Dhull, a right-handed middle-order batter, was a leading run-getter in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy earlier this year. He averaged 75. 50 for his 302 runs for the Delhi Districts & Cricket Association (DDCA) in the five matches that the team played during the tournament.

Delhi player Dhull thus joins the great Virat Kohli in captaining the junior side in the marquee tournament. He has previously led the Delhi U-16, U-19 and India 'A' U-19 sides. Rasheed was also impressive in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, including scoring a match-winning century.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on January 15.

They will play their remaining group matches against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22 respectively. The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago with 10 venues hosting matches.

The 48-match schedule will begin with hosts West Indies taking on Australia, with Sri Lanka facing Scotland in Guyana on January 14. The group stage will take place across Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago between January 14 and 22.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Plate competition between January 25 and 31, with the Super League taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from January 26. The semi-finals will be played on February 1 and 2 across two venues: the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The final will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

India’s squad is as below:

India U19 squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2022 S. No. Name State Association 1 Yash Dhull (Captain) Delhi District Cricket Association 2 Harnoor Singh UTCA (Chandigarh) 3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Mumbai Cricket Association 4 SK Rasheed (vice-captain) Andhra Cricket Association 5 Nishant Sindhu Haryana Cricket Association 6 Siddarth Yadav Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 7 Aneeshwar Gautam Karnataka State Cricket Association 8 Dinesh Bana (WK) Haryana Cricket Association 9 Aaradhya Yadav (WK) Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 10 Raj Angad Bawa UTCA (Chandigarh) 11 Manav Parakh Tamil Nadu Cricket Association 12 Kaushal Tambe Maharashtra Cricket Association 13 RS Hangargekar Maharashtra Cricket Association 14 Vasu Vats Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 15 Vicky Ostwal Maharashtra Cricket Association 16 Ravikumar Cricket Association of Bengal 17 Garv Sangwan Haryana Cricket Association

Standby players –

Rishit Reddy - Hyderabad Cricket Association Uday Saharan - Punjab Cricket Association Ansh Gosai - Saurashtra Cricket Association Amrit Raj Upadhyay - Cricket Association of Bengal PM Singh Rathore - Rajasthan Cricket Association

India’s fixtures at ICC U19 World Cup 2022 S.No. Date Opponent Venue Time in IST 1 15th January South Africa Providence Stadium, Guyana 19:30 2 19th January Ireland Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19:30 3 22nd January Uganda Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19:30

- With inputs from PTI