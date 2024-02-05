Monday, February 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC announces Men's and Women's Player of the Month nominees for January 2024

ICC announces Men's and Women's Player of the Month nominees for January 2024

English batter Ollie Pope registered a sensational 196-run knock in the second innings of the first Test match against India in Hyderabad and is among three nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for January 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2024 18:00 IST
Ollie Pope
Image Source : REUTERS Ollie Pope against India during second Test match in Visakhapatnam

The International Cricket Council announced the nominees for the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards for January 2024 on February 5. English batter Ollie Pope, who famously smashed 196 against India in a first Test match, is among three nominees for the prestigious ICC award. 

Pope's 196-run knock in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test proved a game-changer as India had taken a huge 190-run lead in their first innings. The No. 3 English batter played a memorable knock while the other batters struggled against India's impressive spin attack.

The English batter faces tough competition for the ICC's monthly award from fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Shamar Joseph. The Australian pacer took 19 wickets in six Test innings in January and was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match Test series against West Indies last month. 

Shamar Joseph stole the limelight in January with a sensational start to his Test career. The right-arm pacer dismissed Steve Smith on his first delivery in international cricket during the first Test match in Adelaide which he turned into a five-wicket haul as well.

However, Shamar's best performance came in the second match at Gabba where he took seven wickets in the second innings to clinch the game and level the two-match series. Shamar bagged the Player of the Series award for his 13 wickets as West Indies ended their winless run in Tests against Australia.

Related Stories
WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India jump three places after thrashing England in Vizag Test

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India jump three places after thrashing England in Vizag Test

Ben Stokes blames technology for Zak Crawley's wicket in second innings of Vizag Test

Ben Stokes blames technology for Zak Crawley's wicket in second innings of Vizag Test

He needs to play some cricket before we can consider him: Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan's return

He needs to play some cricket before we can consider him: Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan's return

Meanwhile, Australia's in-form batters Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy and the young Irish wicketkeeper batter Amy Hunter are three nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for January 24. 

The 18-year-old Amy Hunter scored 101* and 77* against Zimbabwe Women in the five-match T20I series last month and became the youngest cricketer, male of female, to register a century in both ODIs and T20Is. 

ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for January 2024:

  1. Ollie Pope (England) - 197 Test runs
  2. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 19 Test wickets
  3. Shamar Joseph (West Indies) - 13 Test wickets

ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees for January 2024:

  1. Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 174 T20I runs, 82 ODI runs
  2. Beth Mooney (Australia) - 256 T20I runs
  3. Amy Hunter (Ireland) - 220 T20I runs

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Latest News