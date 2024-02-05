ICC announces Men's and Women's Player of the Month nominees for January 2024

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Ollie Pope against India during second Test match in Visakhapatnam

The International Cricket Council announced the nominees for the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards for January 2024 on February 5. English batter Ollie Pope, who famously smashed 196 against India in a first Test match, is among three nominees for the prestigious ICC award.

Pope's 196-run knock in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test proved a game-changer as India had taken a huge 190-run lead in their first innings. The No. 3 English batter played a memorable knock while the other batters struggled against India's impressive spin attack.

The English batter faces tough competition for the ICC's monthly award from fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Shamar Joseph. The Australian pacer took 19 wickets in six Test innings in January and was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match Test series against West Indies last month.

Shamar Joseph stole the limelight in January with a sensational start to his Test career. The right-arm pacer dismissed Steve Smith on his first delivery in international cricket during the first Test match in Adelaide which he turned into a five-wicket haul as well.

However, Shamar's best performance came in the second match at Gabba where he took seven wickets in the second innings to clinch the game and level the two-match series. Shamar bagged the Player of the Series award for his 13 wickets as West Indies ended their winless run in Tests against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia's in-form batters Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy and the young Irish wicketkeeper batter Amy Hunter are three nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for January 24.

The 18-year-old Amy Hunter scored 101* and 77* against Zimbabwe Women in the five-match T20I series last month and became the youngest cricketer, male of female, to register a century in both ODIs and T20Is.

ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for January 2024:

Ollie Pope (England) - 197 Test runs Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 19 Test wickets Shamar Joseph (West Indies) - 13 Test wickets

ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees for January 2024: