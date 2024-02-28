ICC men's Test bowling rankings updated; James Anderson on verge on losing top 10 spot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson against India in Ranchi on February 24, 2024

ICC announced updated player rankings with some major changes in Test standings on Wednesday. India recorded a series win after clinching the fourth Test match against England in Ranchi on Monday which resulted in noticeable rises and drops in the red-ball standings.

England's legendary batter Joe Root rose to the no.3 spot in the ICC Test batter's rankings after hitting his 31st Test century in Ranchi and also broke into the top five of the Test all-rounders chart. But veteran bowler James Anderson witnessed a big drop after another poor outing.

The 41-year-old pacer managed to take just two wickets in the Ranchi Test and has claimed only eight in six innings in the ongoing India tour. Anderson's sharp decline in form is also reflected in his position in the ICC Test bowling standings where he slipped two positions to the tenth place on Wednesday.

Anderson was the only player among the top ten players in the ICC Test bowling rankings to witness a drop. The veteran also struggled in the Ashes 2023 where he bagged only five wickets in eight innings as he continues to see a drop in the ICC standings after dominating the top ten list for the last few years.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's pacer Kyle Jamieson jumped to the ninth place in the ICC Test bowling rankings in the only other change among the top ten standings. Ollie Robinson, England's next-best bowler in the chart, also witnessed a two-place drop after a wicketless performance in the Ranchi Test and is now ranked 13th in the ICC Test bowling standings.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to sit at the top having recently claimed the apex position from the second-placed Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter took a five-wicket haul in the second innings against England in Ranchi in the absence of rested Bumrah.