ICC gives its verdict on pitch used in 1st Test between Australia and South Africa

After much criticism from across the world and from players themselves, the ICC has now given a below-average rating to the Brisbane pitch on which the 1st Test between Australia and South Africa was played.

Interestingly, the game ended just within two days and that speaks volumes of how one-sided of an affair it was. Australia won the game by six wickets after South Africa managed 152 and 99 in their two innings. Australia made 218 in their first innings.

Comments From Match Referee

ICC match referee Richie Richardson said: "Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement."

"The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships. I found the pitch to be 'below average' as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball," he added.

Richardson's report has been forwarded to Cricket Australia.

Australia and South Africa will next be in action from December 26 when the 2nd Test of the 3-match series is scheduled to take place. MCG will host the match.

