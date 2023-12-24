ICC disapproves Usman Khawaja's most recent attempt to spread human rights awareness

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND REUTERS Usman Khawaja at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 24, 2023

International Cricket Council (ICC) stopped Usman Khawaja's latest attempt to show his support for human rights awareness on Sunday, December 24. The Australian cricketer displayed a 'peace symbol' on his shoes and bat during the training session at Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Pakistan but was denied permission to carry it for the game by the ICC.

Khawaja, a Pakistan-born batter, was famously denied to wear shoes with the messages "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" for the first Test match in Perth. But the batter wore the black armband in the match and got himself reprimanded by ICC.

The 37-year-old opener slammed ICC's decision to reprimand him and said that wearing an armband was for bereavement. He has decided to contest ICC's reprimand decision and showed his support for human rights with another attempt.

Khawaja displayed black dove stickers on his shoes and bat during a training session on Sunday. The peace logo is in reference to article one of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which reads, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood."

Cricket Australia permitted Khawaja to display a peace symbol on his shoes during the Boxing Day game but ICC denied the veteran to display any personal message through logos for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan.

"The ICC, after giving due consideration to Usman Khawaja's request for a personal message logo on his bat for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan, did not approve the application," an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. "Personal messages of this nature are not allowed as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page. The ICC is supportive of players using their platforms outside of the playing arena to promote human rights, peace and equality and would encourage him to continue to use alternative platforms."

