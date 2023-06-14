ICC announces detailed schedule for WTC 2023-25, final to be held at Lord's

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli

The International Cricket Council has announced a detailed schedule for the new World Test Championship 2023-25. After Australia capped off their dominant WTC cycle with a win over India in the showdown clash, the world now moves to the third edition of the Test Championship. The upcoming edition of the Championship begins with the Ashes and will get finished with the summit clash to be held at the iconic Lord's.

ICC has announced a detailed schedule for the Test cycle. As per the announcement, nine teams will compete in the 68 Test matches across 27 series over two years. The teams that are participating in the third edition of the tournament are Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

Moreover, each WTC series will feature two to five Test matches and each of the nine teams will play six series - three at home and three away. Notably, the final will be played between the two top teams at the Lord's.

Notably, the 2023 and 2025 WTC Finals were earlier scheduled to be held at the Lord's but due to commercial reasons the 2023 Final was shifted to The Oval.

India will be playing 19 matches in the 2023-25 cycle. The Men in Blue's charge for the Test glory will begin with a two-match away series in West Indies. The Indians will then travel to South Africa for a two-game contest in December 2023 and January 2024, followed by a five-match home series against England in January and February 2024. India will host Bangladesh and New Zealand in a two and three-match series, respectively. The Men in Blue's final series will be an away series against Australia in October/November 2024.

The reigning champions Aussies will be playing 19 matches in the new cycle, nine away and 10 at home. They will tour England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka for the away contests. Whereas their home series will be against India, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

England will play 21 Test matches, 10 at their home and 11 away from home. They will play at home against West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Australia. Whereas their away Test tours will be against India, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

