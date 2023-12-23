Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Bellerive Oval, Hobart Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes are all set to host Melbourne Renegades in the 13th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday (December 23). Both sides are yet to taste their first win of the season and hence the contest is going to be evenly contested and attract a large number of crowd.

Hurricanes are coming into this contest on the back of a nine-wicket defeat that they suffered against Perth Scorchers at the Perth Stadium. Hurricanes' batting order crumbled under a tremendous amount of pressure in the contest against Scorchers and surrendered without putting up a fight.

Therefore, the game against Renegades will be an opportunity for the Hurricanes batters to make the most out of the home advantage. On the other hand, their bowlers too looked fairly out of colour against Scorchers and barring Chris Jordan, no one else was able to able to pick up a single wicket.

Renegades too have been fairly scratchy in the ongoing season and are yet to hit their strides. Jake Fraser McGurk is looking in ominous touch with the bat in hand but will need the other batters, especially, the senior pros in the team in terms of the overall contribution. Renegades will rely heavily on their spin duo of Adam Zampa and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Bellerive Oval Pitch Report

The seamers will be difficult to deal with up front as the wicket at the Bellerive Oval provides an early lateral movement with the new ball. If the batters manage to get through the initial stage of the game, unscathed, then they can stamp their authority on the contest as the wicket tends to flatten out as the game advances. The breeze coming in from the Derwent River assists the pace bowlers and makes life difficult for the batters.

Bellerive Oval Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 17

Matches won batting first: 8

Matches won bowling first: 8

Average first innings score: 144

Average second innings score: 134

Highest total scored: 213/4 by Australia vs England

Highest score chased: 180/4 by Ireland by Scotland

Lowest total recorded: 118 all out West Indies vs Scotland

Lowest total defended: 117/7 by New Zealand women vs Australia women

