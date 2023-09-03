Heath Streak passes away at 49, ex-cricketer's wife Nadine Streak confirms

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Heath Streak

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak passed away at 49 in the early morning of September 3, his wife Nadine Streak confirmed. Streak battled with cancer for a long time. His wife Nadine took to social media to confirm the death of the former cricket player.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine posted on Facebook.

Notably, Streak's death rumours were spread on the Internet earlier. Several cricketers condoled Streak's death and fell victim to the fake news. Henry Olonga issued a clarification that Streak is alive after confirming his death. "I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga wrote earlier on August 23.

More to follow...

