HEA vs STR BBL Pitch Report: How will surface at Carrara Oval in Queensland play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers are set to lock horns in the challenger game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) edition. The winner of this match will face Sydney Sixers in the final and hence, a lot is at stakes. Interestingly, both sides are facing each other for the first time this season as the earlier face-off between them was abandoned due to rain.

The momentum is with the Adelaide Strikers at the moment as they have won their last five matches while Brisbane Heat struggled in the qualifier game against the Sydney Sixers. Both teams have suffered with key players leaving the tournament with the second edition ILT20 starting. However, the Strikers continued to perform well in the knockout clash getting better of the defending champions Perth Scorchers. Like the qualifier, the challenger clash is also set to be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Here's how the pitch will behave:

Carrara Oval, Queensland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Carrara Oval in Queensland was on the slower side in the last game with Sydney Sixers defending 152 quite comfortably. The Heat could score only 113 runs even as Ben Dwarshuis picked up a five-wicket haul. Slower bowlers and the medium pacers with enough variations will be successful on this pitch. The team winning the toss should bowl first in this encounter.

Carrara Oval, Queensland T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 9

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st inns score - 123

Highest total recorded - 149/5 by AUSW vs PAKW

Highest score chased - 146/7 by AUS vs WI

Squads

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Matthew Short(c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen(w), Ben Manenti, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Wes Agar, Josh Kann

Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson(w), Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jordan Buckingham, Charlie Wakim, Jack Wildermuth