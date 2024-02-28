Hasan Ali reaches special hundred, becomes second player in PSL history to register major milestone

Follow us on Image Source : X Hasan Ali.

Karachi Kings' pacer Hasan Ali has reached a special hundred during his side's clash against Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The 29-year-old had an off-day in Karachi's 4th match of the season as he went for 42 runs in 3.3 overs. But he picked up one wicket off Alex Hales and went on to register a special milestone.

Ali has become just the second bowler in PSL history to take 100 wickets in the history of the tournament. His single dismissal in the game made him enter a pretty rare 100-wicket club in PSL. Before him, only Wahab Riaz had 100 or more than 100 wickets in the tournament. He removed Hales, who made a return to the Islamabad side after travelling back home.

Most wickets in PSL history:

1 - Wahab Riaz: 113 wickets

2 - Hasan Ali: 100 wickets

3 - Shaheen Shah Afridi: 98 wickets

4 - Shadab Khan: 83 wickets

5 - Faheem Ashraf: 72 wickets

However, Ali's milestone went in vain as Karachi suffered a 7-wicket loss to Islamabad in the first match of the Karachi leg of the tournament at the National Stadium. Islamabad overhauled Karachi's 166-run target with ease as Colin Munro and Alex Hales starred with 82 and 47, respectively. The two laid a brilliant platform for the chase as they partnered in a 108-run stand. Hales was the first to be dismissed, while Munro followed him when the match was all but over in the 15th over when the visitors were at 138. Imad Wasim fell for a duck but Agha Salman's 25* off 17 balls and captain Shadab Khan's 10* off 11 balls led them to victory in 18.3 overs.

Karachi Kings' Playing XI:

Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Leus du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan

Islamabad United's Playing XI:

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees