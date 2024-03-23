Saturday, March 23, 2024
     
Harshal Patel joins elite list of players to play for all 3 trophy-less franchises in IPL - RCB, DC and PBKS

Harshal Patel made his debut for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Patel now has played for all three of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and the Kings, the only trophy-less franchises playing from the inception. Patel bowled well in his first three overs before giving away 25 in the last one.

Anshul Gupta Published on: March 23, 2024 23:06 IST
Harshal Patel bowled well on his Punjab Kings debut in his
Image Source : AP Harshal Patel bowled well on his Punjab Kings debut in his first three overs before being ripped apart in his final one

Indian pacer Harshal Patel, who was the most expensive purchase at the IPL 2024 auction, made his debut for the Punjab Kings, his third franchise in the cash-rich league on Saturday, March 23 in Mullanpur against the Delhi Capitals. In his very first over for the Kings, Patel got the big wicket of David Warner and came back to dismiss Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant as his outing for the new side started really well. Patel was one of the main reasons why Punjab were able to keep the Capitals quiet for most of the innings before he leaked 25 runs in the final over of the innings.

Abishek Porel, the impact player for the Capitals, hit two sixes and three fours to provide respectability to Delhi's total. However, the Kings won the match chasing 175 with relative ease as the English duo of Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone starred with the bat for the home team. 

While Punjab Kings did win, Harshal joined an elite list of players to play for all three franchises - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (or Delhi Daredevils) and Punjab Kings (or Kings XI Punjab) in their IPL career. Interestingly, as often called the holy trinity, these three are the only teams playing from the inception of the IPL not to win a title even once. Harshal became the 13th player to play for all three of RCB, DC and PBKS in at least one season for each of them. Take a look at the full list-

List of players to play for all three RCB, Delhi and Punjab in IPL history

Aaron Finch (Delhi - 2011/12; Punjab -  2018; RCB - 2020/21)

Karun Nair (RCB - 2012/13, Delhi - 2016/17, Punjab - 2018-2020)
Yuvraj Singh (Punjab - 2008-2010, 2018; RCB - 2014; Delhi - 2015)
M Ashwin (Delhi - 2017; RCB - 2018; Punjab - 2019-2021)
Glenn Maxwell (Delhi - 2012, 2018; Punjab - 2014-2017, 2020; RCB - 2021-present)
Dinesh Karthik (Delhi - 2008-2010, 2014; Punjab - 2011; RCB - 2015, 2022-present)
Marcus Stoinis (Punjab - 2016-2018; RCB - 2019; Delhi - 2020/21)
Varun Aaron (Delhi - 2011-2013; RCB - 2014-2016; Punjab - 2017/18)
Mayank Agarwal (RCB - 2011-2013; Delhi - 2014-2016; Punjab - 2018-2022)
Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Punjab - 2012-2017; Delhi - 2018; RCB - 2019-20)
Mandeep Singh (Punjab - 2011-2014, 2019-2021; RCB - 2015-2018; Delhi - 2022)
Sarfaraz Khan (RCB - 2015-2018; Punjab - 2019-2021; Delhi - 2022/23)
Harshal Patel (RCB - 2012-2017, 2021-2023; Delhi - 2018-2020; Punjab - 2024)

