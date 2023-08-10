Harsha Bhogle plays down hype over 'Tilak Varma missing 50', AB de Villiers reacts

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tilak Varma during the third T20I against WI

Tilak Varma's missing fifty during India's third T20I game against West Indies remains a hot topic among Indian cricket fans. The youngster remained unbeaten on 49 runs as captain Hardik Pandya finished the game at Providence Stadium. Hardik is facing a lot of criticism for denying the youngster a chance to score fifty while fans are showing sympathy to Tilak.

However, the renowned cricketer analyst Harsha Bhogle believes that the hype over the 'Tilak Varma missing fifty' talk is unnecessary. He said that scoring 50s in T20s should not be considered a milestone and also added that the cricket fraternity is too obsessed with individual achievements in team sports like cricket.

"I am puzzled by the discussion around Tilak Varma missing out on a 50. It isn't a landmark, in fact other than a century (which is rare), there are no landmarks in T20 cricket. We are far too obsessed with individual achievement within a team sport. I don't believe 50s should be recorded in individual stats in T20 cricket. If you have made enough runs quickly enough (avg and SR), that is all that matters," Harsha Bhogle wrote in his Tweet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers replied to Harsha's Tweet and backed his opinion on the 'Tilak Varma missing 50' talk. AB registered many individual major records during his illustrious cricket career but also bagged 39 Player of the Match award in 420 international games. "Thank you thank you thank you. Finally, someone says it!" AB de Villiers replied.

Tilak, 20, is enjoying a sensational start to his international cricket career as he is leading the scoring chart in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. He scored 39 off just 22 on his debut game and was India's leading run-getter in the first two matches.

