Haroon Lorgat included in new interim board to run Cricket South Africa

Image Source : PTI File photo of Haroon Lorgat.

The South African government has appointed an interim nine-member board to run Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the entire board resigned earlier this week.

The new interim board will be chaired by Judge Zak Yaqoob and it includes former CSA chief Haroon Lorgat, according to reports in the South African media.

The committee also includes experienced administrator Andre Odendaal, who is the former Western Province and Cape Cobras chief executive. Omphile Ramela, Stavros Nikalo, Judith February, Andile Dawn Mbatha, Xolani Vonya and Nkeko Caroline Mampuru are the other members.

The CSA had been struggling following a damning internal report. Tensions between the South African national government and the cricket board had grown due to an investigation into the affairs of the cricket body.

Thabang Moroe was sacked from the CSA chief executive's post while Chris Nenzani tendered his resignation, both events happening in August this year.

On Sunday, as many as six members of the CSA board had acceded to the request of the members' council and stood down from their positions.

The list included acting president Beresford Williams, who took over from Chris Nenzani in August, leaving CSA without a president for now.

