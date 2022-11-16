Hardik Pandya opens up on roadmap of 2024 T20 World Cup, is he in contention for India's captaincy?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hardik Pandya speaks ahead of series against New Zealand

India tour of New Zealand: The Indian cricket team ended their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with an embarrassing defeat against England in the semifinal of the tournament. The Indian team was blown away in the bowling and was earlier outclassed in the batting. After the tournament, experts questioned India's approach in the shortest format and believed the team need to change their approach for the 2024 T20 World Cup. They also believe Hardik Pandya should be in charge of the blues when they play the 2024 World Cup.

Pandya, who is leading India in the T20I series against New Zealand has also opened up on India's roadmap for the 2024 T20 World Cup. "The road map starts from now. But it's too fresh right now. We have a lot of time so we will sit down and have conversations on those grounds, Pandya said on Wednesday.

Pandya admits many players will get chances

The all-rounder also admitted that a lot of players will get chances ahead of the 20- over World Cup. "Yes, the next T20 WC is almost two years so we have time (to unearth new talent). A lot of cricket will be played and a lot of people will get enough chances," Pandya said.

He also added that the senior players are not here and it's a good opportunity for the youngsters. "The main boys are not here but at the same time the talent which the guys who are already here, they have also been playing for one-and-a-half, two years now," the 2022 IPL winning captain said.

Will Pandya be the next permanent captain?

The Indian cricket team is likely to undergo a series of changes for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Many experts have also advocated the move to make Pandya the T20I captain going into the tournament. Recently former World Cup winners Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Sunil Gavaskar stated Pandya should be made the next captain. "If I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away. And start rebuilding a side right from now itself, that is from the New Zealand series," Srikkanth said on Star Sports recently.

Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar also weighed on the move. "Having won the IPL on his first attempt as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar had said after India crashed out in the semifinal.

Latest Cricket News