India tour of New Zealand: The Indian Cricket team has come under the radar of cricket pundits after the Men in Blue's heartbreaking loss in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. India were thumped by a dominating performance of India and many questioned the intent of the team. Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan was among the ones to lead the voice as he termed India as the "most underperforming team in white ball history." However, India's captain for T20Is against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya has come up with a reply.

The Indian team is set to play against the Kiwis in a limited-overs series and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the charge in T20Is. When asked about Vaughan's comments, Pandya on Wednesday stated that they don't need to prove anything but the team looks to improve. Of course, when you don't do well, people will have their point of view, which we respect. I understand people have different opinions. Being at the international level, I don't think we need to prove anything to anybody. It's a sport, you keep trying to get better and better and eventually when the result is supposed to happen it will occur. There are things we need to work on, going forward we will rectify and work on it," Pandya said.

Team India has rested senior players like Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul for the tour. Pandya also opened on the young bunch of players that are travelling to play against the Kiwis. "Main players are not here but the talent we have, the guys who are already here, they have been playing for India for some time now so they have had enough time in international cricket to express themselves. I am very excited for them, new guys, new bunch, new energy, so it's gonna be thrilling, Pandya added.

India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 as England chased down 169 runs without breaking a sweat. Reflecting on team India's performance, Vaughan had earlier said, "Since winning 50 over World Cup what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years. India are the most underperforming white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?"

