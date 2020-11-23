Virat Kohli 'very near' to lift a World Cup title as captain, says Harbhajan Singh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli is yet to lift a World Cup title as captain of Team India.

Indian captain Virat Kohli may have led India to many memorable victories since taking over the reigns of the side, but an ICC trophy is yet to grace his vast cabinet. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, team India took part in two ICC tournaments - Champions Trophy 2017 (lost in final to Pakistan) and the 2019 World Cup (lost in semifinal to New Zealand).

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in modern-day cricket. With 70 international centuries, he's currently the third-highest century-scorer in the history of cricket.

While he has lifted the World Cup in 2011, Kohli won the tournament under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He made important contributions with the bat throughout the tournament.

India are yet to win an ICC trophy since the 2011 World Cup triumph.

There has been significant criticism of Kohli due to his poor record in ICC tournaments as captain, but Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Kohli is "very near" to winning an ICC tournament.

“Any captain would like to have that achievement. Winning the T20 World Cup in 2021 would be brilliant," Harbhajan said in a conversation with India Today.

"It will not make Virat Kohli very big, he’s already a very big player, but yes it will add on to his legacy of being a World Cup-winning captain.

“With the kind of team we have, I don’t think Virat Kohli will leave without any trophies. The time is very near where Virat will be lifting the World Cup, maybe the T20 one or the next one,” Harbhajan added.

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be played in India, and the launching event of the tournament took place earlier this month. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly unveiled the trophy for the tournament.