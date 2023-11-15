Happy that young boy has grown into ‘Virat’ player - Sachin's appreciation post for Kohli melts billion hearts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right).

Having missed out on the golden opportunity to draw level with Sachin Tendulkar in terms of scoring the most ODI hundreds while playing against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup, Virat Kohli came back to Wankhede and went a step further to surpass his childhood hero to record his 50th ODI ton - the most by any batter in the history of ODI cricket.

Virat scaled the colossal milestone in the first semifinal of the World Cup against New Zealand and also put an end to his underwhelming run in the ICC ODI World Cup semifinals. The achievement is one of a kind and seems beyond the reach of any other active cricketer plying his trade in world cricket right now.

Sachin was one of the dignitaries who witnessed the watershed moment and posted a beautiful caption by taking to the social media platform 'X' appreciating Kohli's gigantic feat.

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.

I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," wrote Sachin.

