Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Wishes pour in for Indian skipper as he turns 32

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Wishes poured in for current India skipper Virat Kohli as he celebrates his 32nd birthday today. The prolific batsman, arguably the best modern-day player, has been an indispensable part of the Indian batting unit. Since his debut at the biggest level, Kohli's career has witnessed phenomenal growth.

From breaking into the national side as an impulsive chubby teenager to being a world-class batsman -- Kohli has established himself as one of the greats in the game. His exemplary batting records combined with his inspiring fitness levels speak vividly about Kohli's calibre.

Representing India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, Kohli has scripted many batting records to his name. Sitting at the top in the ICC ODI batting rankings, Kohli has scored 11867 runs in the format including 43 centuries. In the traditional format, he has amassed 7240 runs at an impressive average of 53.6. Boasting an average of 50.8 in the shortest format, Kohli is among the few who've consistently delivered in all three formats.

Kohli was also a part of the Indian team which won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. After taking the charge of the Indian side, Kohli's career has witnessed new heights.

Along with his batting prowess, Kohli is credited for bringing a change in the fitness aspect of the game. Labelled as one of the fittest cricketers, he is known for his agility on the field. His ability to convert singles into doubles speak volumes about his fitness standards.

On Kohli's special day, a plethora of names extended birthday wishes to him. Millions of fans and prominent names of the country poured in wishes for the Indian skipper. Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Vying for their maiden IPL title, RCB will be facing SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday in the Eliminator.

"* 2011 World Cup-winner * 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket * Most Test wins as Indian captain * Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

• 2011 World Cup-winner

• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

• Most Test wins as Indian captain

• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's)



Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂



Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

"Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes & lots of success ahead.#HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Suresh Raina.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma also extended wishes to 'King' Kohli.

विराट कोहली को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ. दिल्ली की गलियों से उठ कर दुनिया का नम्बर वन क्रिकेटर बनने वाले विराट, लगन और मेहनत की मिसाल हैं. अपनी फ़िटनेस से उन्होंने करोड़ों लोगों को प्रेरणा दी है. दुआ है इसी तरह सफलता के नए मुक़ाम हासिल करते रहें. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/A6JosWSaNx — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 5, 2020

"Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love," tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman.

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes," wrote Anil Kumble.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 5, 2020

"Happy birthday @imVkohli. Here’s to great conversations, fun off the field and recreating great memories together on the field!" tweeted Ajinkya Rahane.

Happy birthday @imVkohli 🎂

Here’s to great conversations, fun off the field and recreating great memories together on the field! pic.twitter.com/xXMoKycl9k — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2020

Ishant Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!!"

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!! 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/BPbexTI1OY — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2020

"I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead!" tweeted Mohammed Shami.

I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead! 🎂🎂🎂 ⁦@imVkohli⁩ #birthday pic.twitter.com/hXgRrzvvY7 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 5, 2020

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes!" said Wriddhiman Saha.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/HK1oQ6GKD3 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 5, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage