Sunday, March 03, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Gujarat Giants' Sayali Satghare becomes first-ever concussion substitute in WPL for Dayalan Hemalatha

Gujarat Giants' Sayali Satghare becomes first-ever concussion substitute in WPL for Dayalan Hemalatha

Mumbai's Sayali Satghare became the first-ever concussion substitute in the Women's Premier League (WPL) after replacing Dayalan Hemalatha in the Gujarat Giants' line-up during the game against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 3. Giants were subjected to their fourth consecutive loss.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2024 23:42 IST
Dayalan Hemalatha copped a blow on her forehead during the
Image Source : BCCI/WPL Dayalan Hemalatha copped a blow on her forehead during the WPL 2024 game against the Delhi Capitals

Mumbai all-rounder Sayali Satghare made her debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday, March 3 against the Delhi Capitals even though in unfortunate circumstances. Satghare became the first-ever concussion substitute in the WPL as she replaced all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha in the Gujarat Giants' line-up after the latter was struck on the forehead while fielding after a dropped catch.

Hemalatha, who was fielding at deep mid-wicket, attempted to take the catch after Delhi Capitals' Jess Jonassen hit a delivery bowled by Kathryn Bryce in the 15th over of the innings. The ball burst through her hands and hit straight onto her forehead as she immediately sought the physio's help and was taken out of the field immediately after which WPL confirmed the development.

"Gujarat Giants’ Dayalan Hemalatha was struck on the forehead while attempting a catch in the 15th over (ball 14.5) in Match 10 of the WPL against Delhi Capitals. She received immediate medical attention," WPL said in a statement on Twitter (now X).

"Based on the assessment of the Players’ Team Medical Personnel, the Match Referee has permitted a concussion substitute. Sayali Satghare will be the Concussion Substitute," the statement further read.

Related Stories
Shardul Thakur's century leads Mumbai's late rescue, Himanshu Mantri's ton powers Madhya Pradesh

Shardul Thakur's century leads Mumbai's late rescue, Himanshu Mantri's ton powers Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident

Meg Lanning creates history, becomes fastest to score 9000 T20 runs

Meg Lanning creates history, becomes fastest to score 9000 T20 runs

Satghare, who came into the Giants' squad as a replacement for Kashvee Gautam ahead of WPL 2024, got to bat in the latter stages of the run-chase, which was already done and dusted as the Women in Orange suffered their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament. Skipper Beth Mooney rued the spilt chances in the field as the Giants failed to chase the target of 164 runs against last year's runners-up, who moved to the top of the table yet again.

Put in to bat first, the Capitals riding on skipper Meg Lanning's half-century and cameos from Annabel Sutherland and Shikha Pandey, got to a competitive total of 163 runs. Lanning felt they were 20 runs short, however, the score proved to be too much eventually as the Capitals won by 25 runs.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement