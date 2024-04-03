GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 17 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill and Sam Curran at the IPL 2024

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are set to lock horns against each other in the 17th match of the IPL 2024 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Shubman Gill-led Titans have won two of their opening three games and are placed in the fifth position in the points table. They defeated Mumbai Indians in the first game and thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, both at home but lost their only away game against Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been poor in the early stages of the IPL 2024. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS started the season with an impressive win against Delhi Capitals at home but lost both of their away games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

GT vs PBKS Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 17th T20 match

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Sam Curran (VC)

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Shikhar Dhawan: Punjab Kings' skipper and veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan registered an impressive fifty by smashing 70 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the last game. Shikhar is leading the scoring chart for PBKS with 137 runs in three games this season and will be a good captaincy choice for the upcoming match.

Shubman Gill: The star Indian batter is yet to register his first fifty in IPL 2024 but looked to gain some momentum against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match. He scored 36 against SRH and it is only a matter of time before a big knock from Gujarat's captain. Gill was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 and will be a safe captaincy option in the Dream11 team on Thursday.

IPL 2024 Match 17 probable predicted XIs:

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.

Punjab Kings predicted playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.