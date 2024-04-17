GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim for consistency against well-rested Gujarat Titans
Live now
GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim for consistency against well-rested Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024 Live: Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are coming off wins but both have lost four and three matches, respectively and will aim for consistency starting Wednesday, April 17. The Capitals have had injury concerns while Titans are coming off a week's rest.
GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim for consistency against well-rested Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Gujarat Titans have had a good week's rest, fun and enjoyment and will hope to pick up from where they left off last Wednesday against the Rajasthan Royals, sealing their third win of the 2024 edition of the IPL. Titans like the last couple of years haven't had their batters in form but with Shubman Gill giving starts and the R and R duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia performing, they have gotten across the line. However, the main reason behind their inconsistency has been the middle-order and the pace attack. Back at home, the Titans would look to rectify the same against the Delhi Capitals, who are on the upward curve, or as they would think so. The all-Indian attack helped the Capitals play Jake Fraser-McGurk who blew away LSG on his IPL debut and the Capitals might stick with the same combination given their batting has been inconsistent in the season so far. Follow all the live updates of the GT vs DC match, live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad-