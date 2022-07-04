ENG vs IND | Graeme Swann slams Indian commentators for being 'too harsh' on Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli scored 20 runs off 40 deliveries in the 2nd innings.

Virat Kohli and his recent form need no introduction. If it's not a false shot, it's a jaffa, if it isn't a jaffa, it's a bad shot. The man can't seem to catch a break. In the midst of all this, Kohli has been subject to numerous trolls, harsh criticism and whatnot.

Graeme Swann, in conversation with Sony Sports, defended Kohli's dismissal in the 2nd innings of the final test vs England and said that the delivery bowled by Ben Stokes could have got any batter out, and it would have required an immense amount of luck to survive that.

"You can say what you want, I don’t care, who is batting in any period of Test history if you can survive that delivery you are very, very lucky. That is unplayable. It’s a lucky catch in the end,” Swann said.

He further went on to say that from an English point of view, he feels that the Indian commentators are too harsh on Kohli, and as far as his knock in the 2nd innings is concerned, he looked at ease.

“Regardless, if you are looking to get on the front foot, a back foot that ball is a ripsnorter. From an English point of view, I find that whenever Indian commentators talk about Virat, I always think ‘they are quite harsh on him.' The standards are so high for Virat, I thought he was very at ease today,” he added.

Virat Kohli last scored a century in the historic Pink Ball Test in Kolkata vs Bangladesh. As far as the match is concerned, the Indian team is way ahead in the game and have stretched their lead by over 300 runs. India have only lost once when vs Australia in 1977 when they got a lead of over 300 runs.

Fair to say, England will have to play out of their skin if they want to win the fifth and final Test match and level the series 2-2.