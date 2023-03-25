Glenn Maxwell will take number of months to be fully fit; Is his IPL participation in jeopardy?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most important cogs in RCB's machinery and to their hopes of win their maiden title in 2023. His freak injury last year, had everybody worried, even for his long-term career. Now, in a video posted by RCB on social media ahead of the IPL season Maxwell has said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, it'll take a number of months before he is back to full fitness.

The RCB player had suffered a broken left fibula in a horrific mishap during a friend's birthday party days after Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup at home in November last year. The grievous injuries required urgent surgery and a long period of rehabilitation. Maxwell returned to the ODI side, which won the three-match series against India 2-1 recently, and the cricketer is now looking forward to playing for RCB on its home turf, the Chinnaswamy Stadium, after nearly two years.

Maxwell, said, "The leg's okay. It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent." The 34-year-old added that he is hopeful of doing the job for RCB following his recovery from the injury. "Hopefully it's (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job."

With IPL 2023 set to return to the home-and-away format after two years of playing in bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell said he was pumped up to play in front of the home fans. "Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It's pretty exciting and I'm pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans," added Maxwell, one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022.

Last year, Maxwell smashed 301 runs and scalped six wickets in 13 games that he played.

