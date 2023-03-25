Betting and Match Fixing in 2022: A deep dive into numbers that make the shady world

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (EDITED BY INDIA TV) A record total of 1,212 suspicious matches were detected across 12 sports in 92 countries across five continents.

The world of betting and match-fixing is huge and operates silently. The numbers generated, however, speak for themselves, or should we say, shout out? We can go on and on about this, but hey, let the numbers speak for themselves.

The Basic Numbers

A record total of 1,212 suspicious matches were detected across 12 sports in 92 countries across five continents.

Compared to 2021, this is an increase of 34%.

775 suspicious matches were detected in football, whereas Basketball witnessed 220 such instances, an increase of 250% against that of 2021.

Cricket & Match-Fixing

13 suspicious cricket matches were found, but none of them were played in India.

In terms of overall betting turnover, IPL is the 4th biggest competition in the world with an estimated turnover of €135 million.

Overall, cricket stands at number five in terms of sports with an estimated betting turnover of €67 billion.

Suspicious Matches By Area

Europe: 630 Asia: 240 South America: 225

Africa witnessed a rise of 82% in match-fixing, while South America saw an increase of 72%

Lower levels of competition were significantly affected in both football and basketball with more than 50% of such activities occurring in these competitions.

Football in 2022, had the highest number of suspicious matches as the game accounted for 64% of the total data.

Increased Betting In Other Sports

2019: 130 instances across nine sports

130 instances across nine sports 2022: 437 instances in 11 sports

Top Competitions by Overall Betting Turnover

UEFA Champions League - €225 million

- €225 million English Premier League - €202 million

- €202 million Indian Premier League - €135 million

- €135 million NFL - €138 million

- €138 million Spanish La Liga - €95 million

- €95 million Italian Serie A - €89 million

- €89 million German Bundesliga - €85 million

- €85 million UEFA Europa League - €91 million

- €91 million NBA - €70 million

The Outlook

The number of suspicious matches are likely to rise in 2023 due to economic uncertainties and a lack of integrity protections.

Europe will continue to be the number one in this regard, while South America and Asia will be at the second spot.

Players nearing retirement may be tempted to engage in match-fixing after the disruption of their regular income stream. This will be one of the biggest challenges in terms of match-fixing & corruption.

*All data used in this article is sourced from a report of Sportradar Integrity Services titled as Betting, Corruption & Match-Fixing in 2022.

Note From Sportradar: Figures and date in this report are not wholly representative, since Sportradar Integrity Services does not monitor every sport in the same way. For instance, some are not officially and systematically monitored and covered in a complete way in the UFDS. The data are therefore a strong indication of the true rate of match-fixing issues, but not a complete picture.

