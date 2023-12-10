Former West Indies captains among three players decline central contracts of CWI

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder.

Former West Indies captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder have declined Cricket West Indies' offers for a central contract, CWI confirmed on Sunday. The two players along with Kyle Mayers were the big miss-outs from CWI's 14-player contract list. The cricket board also released a list of 15 women players who have been included in the central contracts.

The CWI released a statement, confirming the players in the new contract list. It also threw light on the trio's absence from it. "Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran declined the offer of central contracts but confirmed their availability for all West Indies T20 Internationals during the contract year," CWI wrote on X.

Four West Indies stars handed central contracts for the first time

Notably, four men's players - Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze have been given central contracts for the first time. They were also part of a multi-format series against India in July and August earlier this year. Two women players - Zaida James and Sheneta Grimmond have also received their maiden central contracts.

West Indies are all set to host the T20 World Cup next year along with the USA and they are building up for the all-important event. "With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two Head Coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go. The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil.

"We also have away Test Series in Australia and England – these are two major assignments whilst in the 50-over format we look to build a nucleus of players aimed towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027," West Indies Men’s Lead Selector Dr. Desmond Haynes said.

"The selectors have identified a cadre of players who we believe can drive West Indies cricket forward. We have emphasized the development of the younger players, which we view as pivotal in the pathway to the international level. We have several high-profile bilateral series and major global events on the horizon and with this in mind, we want to have our players prepared and ready for every occasion," West Indies Women’s Lead Selector, Ann Browne-John said.

List of centrally contracted players

West Indies Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, and Rashada Williams.

Latest Cricket News