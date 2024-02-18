Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Former South Africa all-rounder and coach Mike Procter dies at 77

Former South Africa all-rounder and coach Mike Procter dies at 77

Legendary South Africa all-rounder and their first coach after readmission into cricket, Mike Procter died in a hospital near his home in Durban due to a complication in his heart surgery. Procter played just 7 Test matches for South Africa and later became a match referee too.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2024 8:40 IST
Mike Procter died at 77 due to complications in heart
Image Source : ICC X Mike Procter died at 77 due to complications in heart surgery

Former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter died in Durban as confirmed by his wife Maryna to South African press late on Saturday, February 17 due to a complication during heart surgery, aged 77. Procter, who played just seven Test matches, is considered a Test match great despite his short run at the highest level. Procter's career was rendered a raw deal due to South Africa's sporting isolation from the 1970s and 1980s.

In seven Tests, all against Australia, Procter scored 226 runs with the bat but went to to take 41 wickets with the ball at an average of 15.02. South Africa went undefeated in that seven-Test stretch, winning six matches with the remaining one being a draw. Procter's best figures of 6/73 came in a magnificent 323-run win in his final appearance for South Africa.

Procter was named one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year in 1970 following a 103-wicket season for Gloucestershire in 1969. Procter's greatest performances remained limited to domestic cricket as he smashed 21,936 runs in 401 matches while taking a whopping 1,417 wickets. Out of those, his 259 appearances came for Gloucestershire in County cricket. Procter amassed 14,441 runs at 36.19 for Gloucestershire including 32 centuries and the highest score of 209 and took 833 wickets for his County side, with the best of 8/30.

After South Africa's re-admission into the game in the post-apartheid era, Procter became their first coach. Under Procter, South Africa played the famous series against the West Indies before the former all-rounder oversaw his team in the 1992 World Cup.

Related Stories
New Zealand announce squad for Australia Tests; O’Rourke retained, Daryl Mitchell returns

New Zealand announce squad for Australia Tests; O’Rourke retained, Daryl Mitchell returns

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher power MI Emirates to ILT20 2024 title

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher power MI Emirates to ILT20 2024 title

Wallball to counter Bazball? Dravid can't stop smiling seeing Jaiswal's adventurous shot - WATCH

Wallball to counter Bazball? Dravid can't stop smiling seeing Jaiswal's adventurous shot - WATCH

Procter also served as ICC's match referee from 2002 to 2008. Procter is survived by his wife Maryna and two daughters.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement