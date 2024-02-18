Former South Africa all-rounder and coach Mike Procter dies at 77

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X Mike Procter died at 77 due to complications in heart surgery

Former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter died in Durban as confirmed by his wife Maryna to South African press late on Saturday, February 17 due to a complication during heart surgery, aged 77. Procter, who played just seven Test matches, is considered a Test match great despite his short run at the highest level. Procter's career was rendered a raw deal due to South Africa's sporting isolation from the 1970s and 1980s.

In seven Tests, all against Australia, Procter scored 226 runs with the bat but went to to take 41 wickets with the ball at an average of 15.02. South Africa went undefeated in that seven-Test stretch, winning six matches with the remaining one being a draw. Procter's best figures of 6/73 came in a magnificent 323-run win in his final appearance for South Africa.

Procter was named one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year in 1970 following a 103-wicket season for Gloucestershire in 1969. Procter's greatest performances remained limited to domestic cricket as he smashed 21,936 runs in 401 matches while taking a whopping 1,417 wickets. Out of those, his 259 appearances came for Gloucestershire in County cricket. Procter amassed 14,441 runs at 36.19 for Gloucestershire including 32 centuries and the highest score of 209 and took 833 wickets for his County side, with the best of 8/30.

After South Africa's re-admission into the game in the post-apartheid era, Procter became their first coach. Under Procter, South Africa played the famous series against the West Indies before the former all-rounder oversaw his team in the 1992 World Cup.

Procter also served as ICC's match referee from 2002 to 2008. Procter is survived by his wife Maryna and two daughters.