Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif sentenced for 12 years in prison by Dutch court

Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif sentenced for 12 years in prison by Dutch court

Khalid Latif has played 5 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan but last played for the country way back in 2016. Latif didn't appear for courtroom trial and he is believed to be in Pakistan. Know more in detail about the case

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2023 18:04 IST
Khalid Latif, Pakistan
Image Source : GETTY Khalid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif has found himself in troubled waters as Dutch court has sentenced him for 12 years in prison. He has been accused of offering a bounty of 21,000 euros (USD 23,000) to anybody who killed lawmaker Geert Wilders. Latif had posted a video online regarding the same back in 2018.

Latif had allegedly offered a bounty after Wilders had said that he would organise a competition of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad. However, the contest did not go ahead after the outrage in Muslim countries. For the unversed, Muslims consider any depictions of Prophet Mohammad as insulting to god. Coming back to the case, ever since Wilders has been living under protection due to repeated threats to his life for fierce criticism of Islam.

Latif neither appeared in a high-security courtroom near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport for the trial nor he was represented by any lawyer. Interestingly, throughout the trial, Latif's name was not taken. Instead, he was referred to as a famous Pakistan cricketer by the prosecutors. "The court has now ruled that a long-term unconditional term of imprisonment is the only suitable punishment for these types of offenses," the statement from the court read according to AP.

An international warrant has been issued against Khalid Latif even as the prosecutors claimed that they have been trying to contact the cricketer since 2018. Latif never appeared in court neither as a witness nor to answer the charges. Perhaps, the prosecutors also stated that they didn't receive any reply from Pakistan authorities. Notably, this is not the first time that Latif has found himself in controversy. He was banned in 2017 from all forms of cricket for his role in a match-fiing scandal in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Related Stories
Asia Cup: PCB media head Umar Kalson and board GM Adnan Ali could land in trouble for casino visit

Asia Cup: PCB media head Umar Kalson and board GM Adnan Ali could land in trouble for casino visit

Asia Cup: Big blow to Pakistan ahead of reserve day restart of India clash, star bowler ruled out

Asia Cup: Big blow to Pakistan ahead of reserve day restart of India clash, star bowler ruled out

Ball passes batter, Rizwan to Babar on DRS: 'Le le, le le' - Memes galore as PAK lose both reviews

Ball passes batter, Rizwan to Babar on DRS: 'Le le, le le' - Memes galore as PAK lose both reviews

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News