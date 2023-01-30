Former PAK star Abdul Razzaq makes massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah, says he is nowhere close to Shaheen

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abdul Razzaq compares Jasprit Bumrah with Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has once again given a big statement on India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Razzaq, who played for Pakistan from 1996 to 2013, has compared two giant fast bowlers of India and Pakistan. With the status that Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi have achieved, experts usually talk about the impact they create in their respective teams.

The 43-year-old Razzaq has stated that Shaheen Afridi is a way better bowler than Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian pacer is nowhere close to Shaheen Afridi's level. Speaking with a local news channel, Razzaq said, "Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen's level."

Both the pacers are currently out of action for their national teams. While Shaheen is eyeing a comeback from a knee injury, Bumrah is also completing his rehabilitation from a back injury. Afridi and Bumrah were ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022. While the former made a comeback in the T20 World Cup, Bumrah missed the global action after India tried to rush him back.

India's star pacer Bumrah has played 30 Test matches, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is; where he has scalped 128, 121 and 70 wickets, respectively. Shaheen has featured in 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 47 T20Is; where the Pakistan bowler scalped 99, 62 and 58 wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Razzaq has opened up on Jasprit Bumrah. In 2019, the former Pakistan batter had stated that Jasprit Bumrah is a baby bowler. "I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," Razzaq had said to Cricket Pakistan in 2019.

