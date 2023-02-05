Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli back in news; wife Andrea files FIR at Bandra Police for verbal abuse

The wife of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, Andrea has filed a complaint against her husband for verbal abuse at the Bandra Police station in Mumbai. It is reported that Andrea was being verbally abused and hit on the head by the former India left-handed batter who also shined for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Kambli Is yet to be arrested in the case while the Bandra Police are carrying out further investigations while it is reported that he was under the influence of alcohol.

"Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son, and rushed to the hospital,” read a complaint from Andrea, Vinod’s wife.

According to the details, an FIR was registered under the IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of allegedly throwing handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea because of which she suffered head injury.

When did the incident occur?

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 1 AM in the late Saturday night and early hours of Sunday morning, which was also witnessed by Kambli’s 12-year-old son. Kambli is reported to have thrown a handle of pan towards Andrea which saw her get injured.

After the incident, Andrea rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital for medical treatment and then to the Bandra Police. She in her complaint stated about the verbal abuse and filed the FIR on Sunday. Upon contact, the former India cricketer had his phone switched off and is yet to response on the situation that has seen him sparke a latest trend of controversy.

