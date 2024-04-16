'For the sake of sport..': Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi asks BCCI to 'enforce sale of RCB'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/PTI Mahesh Bhupathi and Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as a team, are in a mess at the moment in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (April 15) by 25 runs failing to chase down a mammoth target of 288 runs in 20 overs. The bowling attack has proved to be too weak for RCB this season and that has led to harsh reactions from all corners of the sporting fraternity including India's Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi who has asked BCCI to enforce the sale of the RCB team to new owner.

He has termed RCB's current situation as tragic and believes the BCCI has to step in to make sure that the team is sold to a new owner who will care to build a proper franchise and not like the current one. According to him, it is necessary to take this step for the sake of cricket. "For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so #tragic," his tweet read.

It has been a tough season so far for RCB and things only went from bad to worse for them when SRH batters went on an all-out attack on their bowlers. Despite having two world-class bowlers up their sleeve in Lockie Ferguson and Reece Topley, RCB seem to have no answers to the onslaught and ended up conceding the highest ever total in IPL history. A successful chase of 288 runs was definitely a dream and they were always chasing the game.

However, their batters, especially Dinesh Karthik, put on a fight to take the team's total to 262 runs in their 20 overs losing the match by only 25 runs. Karthik smashed 83 runs off just 35 balls while skipper Faf du Plessis also tried his best scoring 62 runs off 28 balls.