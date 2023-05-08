Five uncapped Indian players who can feature in India's T20I squad after IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh in IPL 2023

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) is about to enter its last stages as teams are producing their best cricket for playoff qualification. The reigning champions Gujarat Titans are leading the points table after 52 matches this season while Delhi Capitals occupy the bottom place with just four wins. Last season's runner-up Rajasthan Royals are having a mixed season with five wins in eleven games but there have been some impressive performances from the youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.

Yashavi is leading the scoring chart for Rajasthan and is a strong contender to win the Emerging Player of the Year 2023 award while Jurel is scorching runs at a strike rate of 183.11. Many youngsters including Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Ishan Kishan have cemented their place in India's T20I squad on the basis of IPL performances. So, let's take a look at five talented cricketers from IPL 2023 who may find a place in India's next T20I team after the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

It is safe to conclude that Yashavi will be India's all format player in the coming years. He has taken IPL 2023 by storm as he is competing for the Orange Cap with 477 runs from 11 innings. He has recorded three fifties and one remarkable century against Mumbai Indians this season. His strike rate, 160.60, further warrants the attention of the national team's selectors. Yashasvi also maintains an 80-plus average in first-class cricket and 50-plus in List-A cricket to further prove his consistency.

Jitesh Sharma (PBKS)

Not a youngster, but the 29-year-old wicketkeeper batter continues to impress as he enjoys another good season for Punjab Kings. Jitesh smashed 49* off 27 in Punjab Kings' latest game against Mumbai Indians. He is the second-highest run-getter for PBKS this season with 239 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 165.97. He has also impressed with his wicketkeeping skills and his name is already making rounds for potential national team callups.

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Rinku Singh made the impossible when he smashed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal against Gujarat Titans in the last over to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to an amazing win. India's current T20I team requires quality finishers and Rinku fits the profile perfectly. He is leading the scoring chart for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 with 316 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 148.35.

Tilak Verma (MI)

Tilak Verma, 20, displayed his potential during the IPL 2022 and now further impresses with consistently impactful innings for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. The middle-order batter smashed 84* off 46 against Royals Challengers Bangalore in the very first game this season and has scored 274 runs from nine innings at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 158.38 despite Mumbai's poor form in IPL 2023.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

The 22-year-old spin all-rounder was the leading run-getter for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and is having another impressive season with a bat. The left-handed opener has scored 203 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 152.63 this season. He also provides a left-arm off-spin option and that might come in handy for the youngster to earn a national team call-up in the near future.

