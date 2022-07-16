EXCLUSIVE | Learning from Virat Kohli to hitting maiden 50 in IPL, Here's glimpse of Anuj Rawat's RCB journey

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in action

Anuj Rawat was picked for Rs 3.4 crore by Royal Challengers on the first day of the IPL Mega Auction. The 22-year-old played eight games for the red army in this year's cricket league. But the match against Mumbai Indians, where he smashed 66 off 42 balls and led RCB closer to victory is what got everyone talking about the rising star.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Anuj Rawat shared some beautiful moments of his journey.

How did your cricket journey start?

I belong to Ramnagar, Uttarakhand. Looking at my father playing cricket locally, my interest in the game grew. I started learning from him and at the age of nine, I told my father that I want to join the academy as I wanted to play this game forever.

Image Source : ANUJ RAWAT - INSTAGRAMAnuj Rawat and his family

In your first-class debut for Delhi against Assam, you scored 71 runs. What did you feel at that time?

First of all, to get selected in the playing squad of Ranji was a different feeling altogether. When I scored 71 runs, I was extremely happy. There were senior players like Ishant Sharma in the team who encouraged and praised me after the innings.

Image Source : TWITTERAnuj Rawat during Ranji Trophy

Let's come to your IPL journey. You have been a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. But what was your family's reaction when you were picked by RCB?

It was my dream as a child to play for the red squad. I was happy at that time, but my parents were happier. We celebrated at our home as there were restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image Source : TWITTERTeam RCB in IPL 2022

In IPL 2022, you scored your maiden fifty and contributed to your team's victory, how did your coach and fellow teammates react?

It was my fourth match for the team and it was important for me to put a good score on the board. When I hit a half-century and took the team closer to the win, it was a wonderful moment. I became Man Of the Match and all the players on my team and the coaches appreciated it. They motivated me in the nets as well.

Image Source : TWITTERAnuj Rawat smashes fifty for RCB against MI

Your team is one of the fittest teams in the tournament. Please share what you learned from your fellow teammates in terms of fitness?

Whenever I used to hit the gym, senior players including Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik, always used to be there keeping themselves busy with one or the other exercise. I learned from Kohli a lot. According to him, no matter how the game ends, you should follow your fitness routine day in and day out. If you are consistence, you will get the desired results.

Image Source : TWITTERAnuj Rawat training at gym

During Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match, when your entire team was watching the match together, what was the atmosphere like?

The atmosphere was rare. The entire staff and players were sitting together and cheering for Mumbai. There was a celebration on every boundary and wicket. Looking at the senior players enjoying and rooting, we got more motivated that we want to win no matter what.

We see RCB discussing quite a times in group huddles. What is the discussion like?

Irrespective of wickets or drawbacks during the match, we should not stop trying to win the match at any point. How can we bounce back without leaving a slight chance? These are a few examples of what we discussed in the huddles.

Image Source : TWITTERRCB Team huddle

What struggles do you have to go through and how do you overcome your lows?

Yes, there are struggles. But I learned from our former captain, Virat Kohli that wherever you are you should respect that instead of thinking about the lows. There are many people out there who want to be there in your place, you should be grateful and be willing to improve and put the effort to go higher.

Image Source : TWITTERAnuj Rawat during practice session

Is there something that you want to say to the RCB fans?

I feel that there is no fan base like RCB and there are no loyal fans like them. Our supporters were chanting RCB during DC vs MI match and even during Ranji when Rajat Patidar was playing. It motivates us a lot and I believe that the trophy will be ours soon.

Five years down the line, where do you see yourself in terms of career?

I think five years will be a long time. My short-term goal is to be a part of the Indian team next year.