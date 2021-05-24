Exclusive: Dhanashree made me punctual person, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM File photo of Yuzvendra Chahal with Dhanashree Verma.

After enjoying a strong IPL 2021, the beginning of the month of May brought some bad news for Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who saw both his father and mother testing COVID-19 positive right before the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

While Yuzvendra Chahal revealed how his father went through a scare during the period as his oxygen level dropped to as low as 85, and his newly-wedded wife Dhanashree Verma was with him through the troubled time.

"When I was playing in IPL, mom dad both were COVID positive. Mom had a mild one but dad's one was serious as his oxygen count fell to 85. Dhanashree and I were pretty clear that must go back home irrespective of the fate of IPL. She wanted to be with me through the suffering," Yuzvendra told India TV in an exclusive interview who link is shared below.

He further added that Dhanashree has been a positive influence in her life and has helped him be more punctual and the result of that has been really positive.

"I am really happy in life. I have a partner who really understands me and spends time with me. Especially in this pandemic, looking after household work and taking care of her professional work too. We both enjoy a good understanding.

"She is a very disciplined person and very rigorous about her work and I really learnt from that. I learnt that no matter how busy you are you need to find time for your workout and gym. She helps me be more punctual in life. This has helped me understand that if you are punctual than you feel really fresh and active throughout the day," he said.