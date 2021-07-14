Watch: Matt Parkinson bowls 'magic' delivery to dismiss Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq in 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLANDCRICKET Watch: Matt Parkinson bowls 'magic' delivery to dismiss Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson produced a moment of magic during the third and final ODI of the series against Pakistan to dismiss their opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

Parkinson bamboozled the left-hander with a delivery which turned quite sharply into the batsman, leaving Imam struck in his big forward strike as the ball castled the stumps.

Imam was dismissed on 56.

Parkinson was not in the original squad for the series against England, but was recalled after the first-team squad was forced to isolate following the detection of three COVID-19 cases.

Ben Stokes led the English squad in Eoin Morgan's absence.

Even as Pakistan put on 331/9 on the board in the third ODI, they failed to defend the target as a second-string England side completed a 3-0 clean sweep of the visitors in Edgbaston.

Pakistan has struggled with their batting in the first two games, putting up scores of 141 and 195 on the board.

James Vince slammed a ton, while Lewis Gregory scored a quickfire 77 as England reached the target with two overs to spare.

Both the sides will meet for a three-match T20I series, which begins on July 16.