England vs Netherlands: Livingstone unleashes batting carnage, belts fastest 50 for England

It's a bird! It's a plane! no, it is the white cricket ball flying all over VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The Dutch cricketing team has just witnessed power hitting of the highest order. At one point it felt that the entire English top order batting had indulged in a six-hitting competition. A total of 26 sixes and 36 fours were hit in 300 deliveries.

When England took on the Netherlands for the ODI game on Friday, it was always expected to be a high-scoring encounter. But what followed has taken the entire world by storm. Jos Buttler smacked the dutch bowlers all over the park and scored 162* off 70 deliveries at the strike rate of 231.43. He was followed by power hitter Liam Livingstone who scored a quickfire 66* off 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 300.00. In the process, the English side broke their record of 481 that they scored against Australia in 2018 at Nottingham.

Just as records kept on tumbling, Buttler smashed the second fastest 100 by any England. Livingstone followed up the act and smashed the fastest fifty by an English batsman just in 17 balls. Here is how Twitter reacted: