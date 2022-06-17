Friday, June 17, 2022
     
Here's list of records England broke on their way to World Record 498/4 vs Netherlands

England created, matched and shattered several records on their way to the highest one-day total of 498/4 vs the Netherlands. 

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2022 23:27 IST
Jos Buttler celebrating hundred vs Netherlands
Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLANDCRICKET

Jos Buttler celebrating hundred vs Netherlands 

Led by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 162, Dawid Malan and Philip Salt's century, and Livingstone's fiery fifty, England created, matched and shattered several records on their way to the highest one-day total of 498/4 vs the Netherlands. 

Here is the list of records that England created on their way to history.

3 Hundreds in an ODI innings

  • Amla, Rossouw, and De Villiers v WI - Joburg 2015
  • De Kock, Du Plessis, and De Villiers v Ind - Wankhede 2015
  • Salt, Malan, and Buttler v Netherlands - Amstelveen 2022

Fastest Scores

  • Second-fastest ODI 150
  •  Second-fastest ODI 50
  •  Most sixes in a team innings

Personal Milestones

Buttler reached 150 off just 65 balls. Only the superman of cricket, AB de Villiers, is ahead of him. He reached the milestone in 64 balls vs West Indies.

Dawid Malan became only the 2nd English men's cricketer to score centuries in all three formats after Jos Buttler. The match also marked Malan and Philip Salt's maiden ODI centuries.

Teams:

Netherlands Playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt

England Playing 11

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley

