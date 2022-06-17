Here's list of records England broke on their way to World Record 498/4 vs Netherlands

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLANDCRICKET Jos Buttler celebrating hundred vs Netherlands

Led by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 162, Dawid Malan and Philip Salt's century, and Livingstone's fiery fifty, England created, matched and shattered several records on their way to the highest one-day total of 498/4 vs the Netherlands.

Here is the list of records that England created on their way to history.

3 Hundreds in an ODI innings

Amla, Rossouw, and De Villiers v WI - Joburg 2015

De Kock, Du Plessis, and De Villiers v Ind - Wankhede 2015

Salt, Malan, and Buttler v Netherlands - Amstelveen 2022

Fastest Scores

Second-fastest ODI 150

Second-fastest ODI 50

Most sixes in a team innings

Personal Milestones

Buttler reached 150 off just 65 balls. Only the superman of cricket, AB de Villiers, is ahead of him. He reached the milestone in 64 balls vs West Indies.

Dawid Malan became only the 2nd English men's cricketer to score centuries in all three formats after Jos Buttler. The match also marked Malan and Philip Salt's maiden ODI centuries.

Teams:

Netherlands Playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt

England Playing 11

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley