Here's list of records England broke on their way to World Record 498/4 vs Netherlands

Led by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 162, Dawid Malan and Philip Salt's century, and Livingstone's fiery fifty, England created, matched and shattered several records on their way to the highest one-day total of 498/4 vs the Netherlands.
Here is the list of records that England created on their way to history.
3 Hundreds in an ODI innings
- Amla, Rossouw, and De Villiers v WI - Joburg 2015
- De Kock, Du Plessis, and De Villiers v Ind - Wankhede 2015
- Salt, Malan, and Buttler v Netherlands - Amstelveen 2022
Fastest Scores
- Second-fastest ODI 150
- Second-fastest ODI 50
- Most sixes in a team innings
Personal Milestones
Buttler reached 150 off just 65 balls. Only the superman of cricket, AB de Villiers, is ahead of him. He reached the milestone in 64 balls vs West Indies.
Dawid Malan became only the 2nd English men's cricketer to score centuries in all three formats after Jos Buttler. The match also marked Malan and Philip Salt's maiden ODI centuries.
Teams:
Netherlands Playing 11
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt
England Playing 11
Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley