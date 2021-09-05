England bowlers were lacking in variation: Michael Vaughan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Michael Vaughan.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt that the hosts' bowling attack was lacking in variations on day three of The Oval Test against India. He also said that England lacked a go-to bowler who could bring a handful of wickets.

"England were lacking today in terms of variation and that go-to bowler. That difference in spin of Moeen Ali had no real effect," said Vaughan in a BBC Test Match Special podcast episode.

Vaughan reckoned that England's pace quartet fares well when there is swing on offer but are hardly effective when conditions are batting-friendly.

"The four-man seam attack that we have seen bowling today, around 82-84 miles an hour, trying to wear them down on a length. It is absolutely fine when it is swinging around. It just feels that this England attack is very similar. It's a concern when the ball's not moving around that much as a batter you can't get used to it. Everything's almost the same pace. There isn't a go-to bowler to rough Pujara up."

The 46-year-old also expressed surprise at pacer Ollie Robinson not bowling enough short balls to unsettle Pujara and Rohit Sharma on Saturday.

"I'm just staggered. There's so much experience in this England team. How they haven't noticed the need to bowl more shorter deliveries before now to both batsmen. I don't think I've seen Ollie Robinson bowl a single bouncer in this match yet, he's had Rohit out twice in this series with the short ball," concluded Vaughan.

Though Robinson removed the duo with the first over of the second new ball, India finished with 270/3 at stumps on day three. The tourists now have a lead of 171 with seven wickets remaining.