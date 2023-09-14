ENG-W vs SL-W, 3rd ODI: England women vs Sri Lanka women, Grace Road, Leicester Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lauren Filer celebrates a wicket with her teammates

England women vs. Sri Lanka women, 3rd ODI, Grace Road, Leicester Pitch Report: England and Sri Lanka will square off against each other in the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series at Grace Road in Leicester on Thursday, September 14. The Heather Knight-led side is currently leading the bilateral contest 1-0. The hosts won the first game of the series convincingly by seven wickets after bundling Sri Lanka out for just 106 runs in 30.2 overs. Debutants Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer did the demolition job for England and bagged three wickets each.

The 2nd ODI in Northampton also witnessed a clinical bowling display from the English bowlers as they had the visitors gasping for breath at 106 for the loss of nine wickets before rain washed out the game and England's hopes of taking an unassailable lead. Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu to get them off to a good start.

Grace Road, Leicester Pitch Report

The surface at Grace Road is of a sporting nature. The pace bowlers get a fair amount of lateral movement up front with the new ball and after the initial spell of 15 overs, the wicket becomes suitable for batting and batters can have a day to remember.

Grace Road, Leicester ODI records and stats

Total matches: 20

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 11

Average first innings score: 218

Average second innings score: 163

Highest total scored: 377/7 by ENG-W vs PAK-W

Highest total chased: 224/6 (44.4 Ov) by NZ-W vs ENG-W

Lowest total recorded: 48 all out by WI-W vs RSA-W

Lowest total defended: 221/7 by SL-W vs PAK-W

England squad:

Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Emma Lamb, Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Danielle Gibson

Sri Lanka squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kawya Kavindi

