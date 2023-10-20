ENG vs SA Pitch Report: How will track at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play for World Cup's 20th match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Wankhede Stadium hosts its first World Cup 2023 game on Saturday, Oct 20

England and South Africa will be looking to return to winning ways as they clash in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, October 21. Both teams suffered shocking defeats against lower-ranked teams in their respective previous games and now face each other on a fresh surface in Mumbai.

South Africa started the tournament with two dominant wins but suffered a shock upset in their most recent game against Netherlands. The Proteas will avoid panic over one defeat and enter this game as favourites having won two of three ODI encounters against the Three Lions in 2023.

ENG vs SA Pitch Report:

Wankhede Stadium hosts its first game of the tournament and fans can expect a balanced surface on Saturday. Wankhede Stadium has a favourable surface for the batters in the past 50-over games and teams will definitely look to scorch big totals while batting first. Captains are likely to field first after winning the toss keeping the dew factor in mind. Teams batting second have won 15 of 29 ODI matches played here so toss is unlikely to make a big difference on Saturday.

Wankhede Stadium Records and Stats:

Total ODI Matches: 29

Matches won batting first: 14

Matches won bowling first: 15

Average first innings score: 234

Average second innings score: 201

Highest total scored: 438/4 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 284/4 by New Zealand vs India

Lowest total recorded: 79 all out by India women vs Australia women

Lowest total defended: 192/10 by West Indies vs India

World Cup Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson

