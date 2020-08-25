One of the best bowlers I've faced: Virat Kohli congratulates James Anderson on reaching 600 Test wickets

Image Source : ICC MEDIA James Anderson and Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday hailed veteran England fast bowler James Anderson after the latter reached the milestone of 600 Test wickets in day 5 of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

In 2014 series, Anderson had dismissed Kohli four times with Indian managing only 19 runs in 50 deliveries in what turned out to be a horrendous tour for him. But four years later when he returned to England, Kohli dominated the veteran pacer scoring 114 runs off 270 deliveries with no dismissal.

"Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced," Kohli tweeted.

Azhar Ali, who had scored an unbeaten 141 in Pakistan's first innings, was surprised by the bounce that Anderson generated as the ball ended up deflecting off the shoulder of his bat to England captain Joe Root at the lone slip position. Root pocketed the ball despite it coming at a good pace at him.

Anderson is now the fourth highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619). Among fast bowlers, the 38-year-old is followed by Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and his long-time new ball partner Stuart Broad (514).

Azhar Ali's wicket was the second Anderson took in the innings after that of opener Abid Ali. He ended the first innings with figures of 5/56.

