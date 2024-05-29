ENG vs PAK 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs Pakistan match

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS England will be up against Pakistan in the series finale at the Oval on Thursday, May 30

It has been a rain-filled series in England with two games being already washed out. England and Pakistan don't have a warm-up match scheduled ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as these four matches would have served as ideal preparation for the big event. However, with the matches being rained out in Leeds and now Cardiff, the collective hope and prayers will be that the fourth and final T20I at the Oval in London does play out without any rain interruption not just for the fans but for the players and the two teams as it will be the last competitive match for both before the T20 World Cup.

There is a forecast for rain in London too on match day. However, the rain prediction is for the afternoon and by the time the match begins, it should subside and a full 40-over game is likely to take place. England have a 1-0 lead and there is uncertainty regarding Jos Buttler, the England captain, who left the camp for the birth of his third child before the Cardiff game. Moeen Ali will lead the side in his absence and Pakistan have a real chance to level the series even though they can't win it now.

My Dream team for ENG vs PAK 4th T20I

Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Mohammad Rizwan, Harry Brook (vc), Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jofra Archer, Haris Rauf

Squads

England: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Tom Hartley, Jos Buttler (unlikely)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman