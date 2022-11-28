ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Setback for England as 'THIS' speedster misses out of series opener

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ENGLANDCRICKET) England team train ahead of first Test against Pakistan

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: After 17 years, it is time for England to play against Pakistan in a three-match Test series. With international cricket resuming in Pakistan, security issues have always been doing the rounds of headlines but the English outfit has shown confidence in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and gearing up for the series opener. This is England's first challenge away from their home after McCullum and Stokes took over the Test squad and they will certainly want to make it count.

Ahead of the first Test match that will be played in Rawalpindi, England have endured a massive setback to their plans. Their spearhead Mark Wood has been ruled out of the first Test that is scheduled to be played from December 1, 2022. The right-arm pacer had sustained a hip injury during the recently concluded T20 World Cup as confirmed by head coach Brendon McCullum. As of today, Mark Wood has played 26 Test matches and has picked up 82 wickets. Wood is a three-format player for England and has been one of their most prominent faces. The pacer did not travel with the team to UAE for preparations ahead of the three-match Test series but was expected to join the squad.

Mark Wood has had long-standing battles with injuries, nothing surprising for a fast bowler who bowls at his pace though. The 32-year-old has been in rehabilitation and was expected to play. England are yet to announce their replacement for Mark Wood, but their head coach Brendon McCullum has said that they have plenty of players at their disposal who can fill in for Mark Wood.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed.

